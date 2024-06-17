U.S. Airmen load simulated patients into an ambulance bus during Exercise Ultimate Caduceus 2024 at Travis Air Force Base, California, June 17, 2024. Approximately 550 Team Travis members participated in UC24, demonstrating a collective commitment to patient care.
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 11:20
|Photo ID:
|8489928
|VIRIN:
|240617-F-RX751-2153
|Resolution:
|6437x4296
|Size:
|9.68 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis demonstrates commitment to patient care in UC24 [Image 12 of 12], by A1C Robert Nichols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT