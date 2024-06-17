Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24 [Image 10 of 11]

    Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade depart a U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Valiant Shield 24 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 15, 2024. C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th and 115th Airlift Squadrons moved over 80 JGSDF paratroopers and several tons of cargo and equipment to meet VS24 objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:12
    Photo ID: 8489405
    VIRIN: 240615-F-ID959-2139
    Resolution: 5071x3622
    Size: 10.84 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    Airlift
    Interoperability
    C-130J
    JGSDF
    VS24
    ValiantShield24

