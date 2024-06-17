Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade prepare to board U.S. Air Force C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during Valiant Shield 24 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 15, 2024. VS24 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 03:12
|Photo ID:
|8489397
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-ID959-1081
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|11.25 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT