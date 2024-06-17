Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24

Japan Ground Self-Defense Force paratroopers assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade prepare to board U.S. Air National Guard C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 115th Airlift Squadron during Valiant Shield 24 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 15, 2024. C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th and 115th Airlift Squadrons moved over 80 JGSDF paratroopers and several tons of cargo and equipment to meet VS24 objectives. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

Date Taken: 06.15.2024