    Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24 [Image 1 of 11]

    Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    374th Airlift Wing

    From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Tadhg Collins, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot and Capt. Trent Fleener, 36th AS pilot and Valiant Shield 24 C-130 Task Force mission commander, talks to members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade during VS24 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 15, 2024. VS24 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:12
    Photo ID: 8489396
    VIRIN: 240615-F-ID959-1050
    Resolution: 5939x3951
    Size: 9.35 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Pacific Air Forces

    US Pacific Command (USPACOM)

    TAGS

    Airlift
    Interoperability
    JGSDF
    Bilateral
    VS24
    ValiantShield24

