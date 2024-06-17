Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24

From left, U.S. Air Force Capt. Tadhg Collins, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot and Capt. Trent Fleener, 36th AS pilot and Valiant Shield 24 C-130 Task Force mission commander, talks to members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force assigned to the 1st Airborne Brigade during VS24 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, June 15, 2024. VS24 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|06.15.2024
|06.21.2024 03:12
|8489396
|240615-F-ID959-1050
|5939x3951
|9.35 MB
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|3
|0
