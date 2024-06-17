U.S. Air Force Capt. Tadhg Collins, 36th Airlift Squadron pilot, pilots a C-130J Super Hercules during Valiant Shield 24 at Misawa Air Base, Japan, June 15, 2024. VS24 is a multinational, biennial field training exercise focused on integration of joint training in a multi-domain environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.21.2024 03:12
|Photo ID:
|8489402
|VIRIN:
|240615-F-ID959-1377
|Resolution:
|5042x3355
|Size:
|5.49 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Yokota displays airlift proficiency during Valiant Shield 24 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
