Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack

Senior Airman Marcos Garay, left, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team member, and U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon, right, 80th FGS weapons team chief, inspect munitions at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. Baillargeon was selected as Kunsan’s Pride of the Pack for the week of June 17-21. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

