    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack [Image 3 of 4]

    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, and Senior Airman Marcos Garay, 80th FGS weapons crew member, check an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft for spent chaff and flares at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. Chaff is thin strips of aluminum, metalized glass fiber or plastic that is used as a radar countermeasure and flares are countermeasures against heat-seeking missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:07
    Photo ID: 8489393
    VIRIN: 240617-F-SW533-1015
    Resolution: 5959x4767
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pride of the Pack
    8th FW
    INDOPACOM
    80th FGS
    PotP

