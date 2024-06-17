U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, and Senior Airman Marcos Garay, 80th FGS weapons crew member, check an F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft for spent chaff and flares at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. Chaff is thin strips of aluminum, metalized glass fiber or plastic that is used as a radar countermeasure and flares are countermeasures against heat-seeking missiles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.17.2024 Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:07 Photo ID: 8489393 VIRIN: 240617-F-SW533-1015 Resolution: 5959x4767 Size: 4.32 MB Location: KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.