    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack [Image 1 of 4]

    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, poses for a photo in front of the 80th FGS weapons flag at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. Baillargeon was selected as Kunsan’s Pride of the Pack for the week of June 17-21. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:07
    Photo ID: 8489391
    VIRIN: 240617-F-SW533-1002
    Resolution: 6473x5178
    Size: 10.33 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pride of the Pack
    8th FW
    INDOPACOM
    80th FGS
    PotP

