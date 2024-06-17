Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, instructs Senior Airman Marcos Garay, 80th FGS weapons crew member, on changing argon canisters at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. Argon is responsible for cooling the munition’s seeker head which guides the missile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

