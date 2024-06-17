Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack [Image 2 of 4]

    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.17.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, instructs Senior Airman Marcos Garay, 80th FGS weapons crew member, on changing argon canisters at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 17, 2024. Argon is responsible for cooling the munition’s seeker head which guides the missile. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross)

    Date Taken: 06.17.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:07
    Photo ID: 8489392
    VIRIN: 240617-F-SW533-1012
    Resolution: 6518x5214
    Size: 4.2 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

