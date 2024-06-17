Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, was recognized as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of June 17-21.



Baillargeon filled the lead expeditor position for two months while the 80th FGS was in Thailand for exercises Cobra Gold and Cope Tiger. She led a 56-member team that maintained and loaded 20 F-16 Fighting Falcons and eliminated proficiency gaps, streamlining the weapons training process.



Additionally, Baillargeon reviewed 363 maintenance tasks and steered 10 load crews through exercise Beverly Pack where they produced 12 combat-loaded aircraft in less than 12 hours, leading to five members earning superior performer accolades.



Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Baillargeon on being recognized as this week’s Pride of the Pack and thank you for everything you do.

