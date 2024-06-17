Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon

    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross | Senior Airman Marcos Garay, left, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team...... read more read more

    SOUTH KOREA

    06.21.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Nicholas Ross 

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon, 80th Fighter Generation Squadron weapons team chief, was recognized as Kunsan Air Base’s Pride of the Pack for the week of June 17-21.

    Baillargeon filled the lead expeditor position for two months while the 80th FGS was in Thailand for exercises Cobra Gold and Cope Tiger. She led a 56-member team that maintained and loaded 20 F-16 Fighting Falcons and eliminated proficiency gaps, streamlining the weapons training process.

    Additionally, Baillargeon reviewed 363 maintenance tasks and steered 10 load crews through exercise Beverly Pack where they produced 12 combat-loaded aircraft in less than 12 hours, leading to five members earning superior performer accolades.

    Congratulations to Tech. Sgt. Baillargeon on being recognized as this week’s Pride of the Pack and thank you for everything you do.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2024
    Date Posted: 06.21.2024 03:07
    Story ID: 474455
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pride of the Pack: Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon, by SSgt Nicholas Ross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack
    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack
    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack
    Tech. Sgt. Danielle Baillargeon: Pride of the Pack

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kunsan Air Base
    8th Fighter Wing
    Pride of the Pack
    INDOPACOM
    80th FGS
    PotP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT