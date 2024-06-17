Air operations

240524-N-DM318-1036 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 24, 2024) Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Luke Yowan (left), from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class conduct a engine water wash during the sutdown of an MH-60 R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) May. 24, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

