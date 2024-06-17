Air operations

240524-N-DM318-1035 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 24, 2024) Aviation Electrician's Mate 3rd Class Daniel Lowe (right), from Torrence, California, directs Aviation Structural Mechanic 3rd Class Luke Yowan (center), from Pittsburg, Pennsylvania, and Aviation Machinist's Mate 2nd Class during the sutdown of an MH-60 R Seahawk from the “Saberhawks” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 77 aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) May. 24, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

