240524-N-DM318-1008 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 24, 2024) Seaman Fitzgerald Ortizluis (right), from Phelan, California, gives Helmsman training to Quartermaster 3rd Class Miles Mathis (left), from Grand Rapids, Michigan, aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) May. 24, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.24.2024 Date Posted: 06.19.2024 20:38 Photo ID: 8486577 VIRIN: 240524-N-DM318-1008 Resolution: 7356x5254 Size: 920.46 KB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Helmsman training [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.