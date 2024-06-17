240524-N-DM318-1024 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 24, 2024) Yeoman 2nd Class Nicholas Primavera, from Panama City, Florida, looks out from the bridge wing as part of the low visibility detail team aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) May. 24, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

