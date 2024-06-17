Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridgewing lookout [Image 2 of 5]

    Bridgewing lookout

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    05.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    240524-N-DM318-1021 PHILIPPINE SEA (MAY. 24, 2024) Seaman Eric Taylor, from Atlanta, Georgia, looks out from the bridge wing aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Robert Smalls (CG 62) May. 24, 2024. Robert Smalls is assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 70, and is forward deployed to Yokosuka, Japan in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    This work, Bridgewing lookout [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    US Navy
    Commander Task Force (CTF) 70
    USS Robert Smalls (CG 62)

