Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Fest Day 2 [Image 3 of 5]

    Mountain Fest Day 2

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Spc. Dimitry Jean-Mary, a Soldier with 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, kicks the ball down the field while competing in the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track, part of the Mountainfest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Team sports events promote teamwork, boost morale, and strengthen inter-unit camaraderie, key components of military effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:39
    Photo ID: 8485195
    VIRIN: 240618-A-UF517-1504
    Resolution: 5310x3540
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    US Army
    MountainFest2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT