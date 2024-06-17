Mountain Fest Day 2

Spc. Dimitry Jean-Mary, a Soldier with 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, kicks the ball down the field while competing in the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track, part of the Mountainfest celebration on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Team sports events promote teamwork, boost morale, and strengthen inter-unit camaraderie, key components of military effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

