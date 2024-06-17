Mountain Fest Day 2

Pvt. Harry Sworh, left, a Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, dodges Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, during the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Engaging in team sports builds cohesion and fosters healthy competition among units, as they battle for the ultimate prize in the Commander’s Cup championship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

