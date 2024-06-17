Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Fest Day 2 [Image 1 of 5]

    Mountain Fest Day 2

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Pvt. Harry Sworh, left, a Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, dodges Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, during the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Engaging in team sports builds cohesion and fosters healthy competition among units, as they battle for the ultimate prize in the Commander’s Cup championship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:39
    Photo ID: 8485193
    VIRIN: 240618-A-UF517-2641
    Resolution: 5003x3335
    Size: 1.47 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    US Army
    MountainFest2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT