Mountain Fest Day 2

Soldiers with the 548th Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, winners of the Mountain Fest soccer competition, pose for a group photo after the final game on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Mountain Fest, which featured multiple team sports such as football, soccer, track, softball, and kickball, allows Soldiers to build Espirit de Corps and strengthen bonds with members of the North Country community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

