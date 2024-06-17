Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mountain Fest Day 2 [Image 5 of 5]

    Mountain Fest Day 2

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 548th Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, winners of the Mountain Fest soccer competition, pose for a group photo after the final game on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Mountain Fest, which featured multiple team sports such as football, soccer, track, softball, and kickball, allows Soldiers to build Espirit de Corps and strengthen bonds with members of the North Country community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2024
    Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:39
    Photo ID: 8485197
    VIRIN: 240618-A-UF517-6726
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.16 MB
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mountain Fest Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2
    Mountain Fest Day 2

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    US Army
    MountainFest2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT