Chief Warrant Officer Four Dani Cardenas, right, a Soldier with 10th Mountain Division Artillery, attempts to get the ball from Soldiers with 2nd Battalion, 14th Infantry Regiment, during the Mountain Fest soccer tournament on Fort Drum, New York, June 18, 2024. Mountain Fest, which featured multiple team sports such as football, soccer, track, softball, and kickball, allows Soldiers to build Espirit de Corps and strengthen bonds with members of the North Country community. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2024 Date Posted: 06.18.2024 18:39 Photo ID: 8485194 VIRIN: 240618-A-UF517-3061 Resolution: 5537x3691 Size: 1.88 MB Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mountain Fest Day 2 [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Jaidon Novinska, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.