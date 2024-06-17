Mountain Fest Day 2

Sgt. Christson Ferro-Batista, left, a Soldier with 2nd Battalion, 87th Infantry Regiment, kicks the ball towards the goal during the soccer tournament at Bowerman Track during the week-long Mountain Fest celebration, June 18, 2024, on Fort Drum, New York. Team sports like this foster unit cohesion and competitive spirit, which are essential for building camaraderie and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Jaidon Novinska)

