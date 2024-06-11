Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert

Max Impact, the premier rock band of the U.S. Air Force, and the Peruvian Air Force Band perform a concert during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima Peru, June 12, 2024. While RS24 focuses on interoperability, readiness and regional security, the interoperability component of the exercise is a critical aspect, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to being a partner in both defense and development. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

