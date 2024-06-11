Max Impact, the premier rock band of the U.S. Air Force, and the Peruvian Air Force Band perform a concert during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima Peru, June 12, 2024. While RS24 focuses on interoperability, readiness and regional security, the interoperability component of the exercise is a critical aspect, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to being a partner in both defense and development. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 17:05
|Photo ID:
|8479646
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-NU502-2085
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.49 MB
|Location:
|LIMA, PE
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
