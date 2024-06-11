Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert

A Peruvian Air Force Band member sings during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima Peru, June 12, 2024. For the concert the Peruvian Band played with Max Impact, the premier rock band of the U.S. Air Force. The While RS24 focuses on interoperability, readiness and regional security, the interoperability component of the exercise is a critical aspect, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to being a partner in both defense and development. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

