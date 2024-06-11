Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert

The Peruvian Air Force Band Leadership team applauds the Max Impact, the premier rock band of the U.S. Air Force, and the Peruvian Air Force Band during the final song of a concert for exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024in Lima, Peru, June 12, 2024. While RS24 focuses on interoperability, readiness and regional security, the interoperability component of the exercise is a critical aspect, demonstrating the U.S. commitment to being a partner in both defense and development. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

