Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert

Peruvian performers dance during a concert with the Peruvian Air Force Band and Max Impact, the premier rock band of the U.S. Air Force, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima Peru, June 12, 2024. RS24 is a multinational training opportunity that offers real-world benefits to the participating nations of Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Chile, Brazil, France and the United States. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

