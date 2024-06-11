U.S. Air Force Ly. Col. Mike Herbier, USAF Max Impact premier rock band member, dances with Peruvian performers during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima Peru, June 12, 2024. The band partnered up with the Peruvian Air Force band for the performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.12.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 17:05 Photo ID: 8479645 VIRIN: 240612-F-NU502-1869 Resolution: 4558x3039 Size: 6.56 MB Location: LIMA, PE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.