    Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert [Image 4 of 12]

    Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert

    LIMA, PERU

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    U.S. Air Force Ly. Col. Mike Herbier, USAF Max Impact premier rock band member, dances with Peruvian performers during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima Peru, June 12, 2024. The band partnered up with the Peruvian Air Force band for the performance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8479645
    VIRIN: 240612-F-NU502-1869
    Location: LIMA, PE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Peru
    AF BAND
    LSGE
    RS24
    Resolute Sentinel 2024

