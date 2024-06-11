Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert

A crowd watches the Peruvian Air Force band perform with Max Impact, the premier rock band of the U.S. Air Force, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima Peru, June 12, 2024. RS24 honors the U.S. promise to be a trusted partner in the region by increasing collaboration, enhancing interoperability, and building partner nation capacity so that the nations can quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

