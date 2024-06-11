Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert [Image 6 of 12]

    Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert

    LIMA, PERU

    06.12.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli 

    12th Air Force (Air Forces Southern)

    A crowd watches the Peruvian Air Force band perform with Max Impact, the premier rock band of the U.S. Air Force, during exercise Resolute Sentinel 2024 in Lima Peru, June 12, 2024. RS24 honors the U.S. promise to be a trusted partner in the region by increasing collaboration, enhancing interoperability, and building partner nation capacity so that the nations can quickly work together when support is needed. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Courtney Sebastianelli)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 17:05
    Photo ID: 8479647
    VIRIN: 240612-F-NU502-2032
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 19.52 MB
    Location: LIMA, PE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Max Impact, Peruvian Band hosts public concert [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Courtney Sebastianelli, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Peru
    AF BAND
    LSGE
    RS24
    Resolute Sentinel 2024

