Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory [Image 6 of 6]

    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. John Kline and others check out the displays in the lobby of the new air traffic control tower on the Clay Kaserne portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden following a ceremony dedicating and naming the new building in the name of the late Col. Gail S. Halvorsen June 15, 2024. Halvorsen flew missions from the airfield on the Clay Kaserne during the Berlin Airlift and earned the nickname the “Candy Bomber” for delivering candy to children in West Berlin. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 02:45
    Photo ID: 8479130
    VIRIN: 240615-A-WZ074-1057
    Resolution: 5654x3774
    Size: 3.54 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Berlin Airlift &lsquo;Candy Bomber&rsquo; legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    StrongerTogether
    BuildingStrong
    BerlinAirlift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT