U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Deputy Commander Lt. Col. John Kline and others check out the displays in the lobby of the new air traffic control tower on the Clay Kaserne portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden following a ceremony dedicating and naming the new building in the name of the late Col. Gail S. Halvorsen June 15, 2024. Halvorsen flew missions from the airfield on the Clay Kaserne during the Berlin Airlift and earned the nickname the “Candy Bomber” for delivering candy to children in West Berlin. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2024 Date Posted: 06.16.2024 02:45 Photo ID: 8479130 VIRIN: 240615-A-WZ074-1057 Resolution: 5654x3774 Size: 3.54 MB Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.