Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield; daughter of the late Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Denise Williams; U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent and Air Traffic Controller Dirk Schulz gather to unveil the sign at the newly dedicated Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower on the Clay Kaserne portion of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden June 15, 2024. Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel and several Berlin Airlift time witnesses and time witness family members joined together for the ceremony officially dedicating the new air traffic control tower in honor of the late Berlin Airlift “Candy Bomber.” (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

