    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory [Image 5 of 6]

    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Denise Williams, daughter of the late Col. Gail Halvorsen, presents U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent with a gift of a commemorative coin and a book about her father with additional sections inspired by her father’s thoughts and teachings in the air traffic control tower on the Clay Kaserne portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden June 15, 2024. They were there for a ceremony earlier in the afternoon dedicating and naming the new tower in honor of Halverson, who due to his actions during the Berlin Airlift earned the nickname the “Candy Bomber.” (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    Berlin Airlift 'Candy Bomber' legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

