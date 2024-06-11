Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden Commander Col. David Mayfield embraces Denise Williams, daughter of the late Col. Gail Halvorsen, following a ceremony dedicating and naming USAG Wiesbaden’s new air traffic control tower in her father’s honor June 15, 2024. Halvorsen flew missions from the airfield on the Clay Kaserne portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden during the Berlin Airlift and earned the nickname the “Candy Bomber” for delivering candy to children in West Berlin. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

