Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District Commander Col. Dan Kent speaks at a ceremony dedicating the new air traffic control tower on the Clay Kaserne portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden the Berlin Airlift’s “Candy Bomber” – the late Col. Gail S. Halvorsen June 15, 2024. Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel and several Berlin Airlift time witnesses and time witness family members joined together for the ceremony officially dedicating the facility as the Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

