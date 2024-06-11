Denise Williams, daughter of the late Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, speaks at a ceremony dedicating the new air traffic control tower on the Clay Kaserne portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in her father’s name June 15, 2024. Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel and several Berlin Airlift time witnesses and time witness family members joined together for the ceremony officially dedicating the facility as the Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.16.2024 02:45
|Photo ID:
|8479126
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-WZ074-1040
|Resolution:
|5309x3544
|Size:
|3.89 MB
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
