Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory [Image 2 of 6]

    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

    WIESBADEN, HESSEN, GERMANY

    06.15.2024

    Photo by Christopher Gardner 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Europe District

    Denise Williams, daughter of the late Col. Gail S. Halvorsen, speaks at a ceremony dedicating the new air traffic control tower on the Clay Kaserne portion of U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden in her father’s name June 15, 2024. Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden community, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers personnel and several Berlin Airlift time witnesses and time witness family members joined together for the ceremony officially dedicating the facility as the Col. Gail S. Halvorsen Tower. (U.S. Army photo by Chris Gardner)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.16.2024 02:45
    Photo ID: 8479126
    VIRIN: 240615-A-WZ074-1040
    Resolution: 5309x3544
    Size: 3.89 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HESSEN, DE
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory [Image 6 of 6], by Christopher Gardner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory
    Berlin Airlift ‘Candy Bomber’ legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Berlin Airlift &lsquo;Candy Bomber&rsquo; legacy lives on in new Air Traffic Control Tower named in his memory

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    StrongerTogether
    BuildingStrong
    BerlinAirlift

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT