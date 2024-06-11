405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well

Army Sgt. Margarita Ferreira from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade assembles an M4 carbine rifle during the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition at the Marseilles Training Center, Illinois. The maintenance noncommissioned officer at the brigade headquarters represented the 405th AFSB well at the ASC competition. (photo by Hayley Smith, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

