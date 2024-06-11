Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB NCO's formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well

    405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Sgt. Margarita Ferreira conducts a physical fitness assessment while competing in the in the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition at the Marseilles Training Center, Illinois, June 11. Ferreira, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s maintenance noncommissioned officer at the brigade headquarters, represented the 405th AFSB well at the ASC competition, June 11-14. (photo Hayley Smith, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

