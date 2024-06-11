Army Sgt. Margarita Ferreira conducts a physical fitness assessment while competing in the in the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition at the Marseilles Training Center, Illinois, June 11. Ferreira, the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s maintenance noncommissioned officer at the brigade headquarters, represented the 405th AFSB well at the ASC competition, June 11-14. (photo Hayley Smith, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8478198
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-SM279-4750
|Resolution:
|5368x3582
|Size:
|4.94 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well
