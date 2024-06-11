405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well

Courtesy Photo | Army Sgt. Margarita Ferreira from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade assembles an M4...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Army Sgt. Margarita Ferreira from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade assembles an M4 carbine rifle during the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition at the Marseilles Training Center, Illinois. The maintenance noncommissioned officer at the brigade headquarters represented the 405th AFSB well at the ASC competition. (photo by Hayley Smith, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

KAISERSLAUTERN, Germany – A powerful indicator of an effective Army noncommissioned officer is her mastery of warrior tasks and skills, and Sgt. Margarita Ferreira recently demonstrated hers during the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition at Marseilles Training Center and Rock Island Arsenal, both in Illinois.



Ferreira, a maintenance NCO at the 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s headquarters in Kaiserslautern, represented the brigade well at the ASC competition, June 11-14. She and the other competitor, Staff Sgt. Jesse Johnston, were selected to move forward and compete in the next level of the competition at U.S. Army Materiel Command.



During the ASC-level competition, Ferreira and Johnston were tested on their warrior tasks and skills, which included a physical fitness assessment, M4 carbine rifle zero, qualification and stress shoot, night-to-day land navigation, tactical combat casualty care, a timed 9-mile ruck march, and the Army Combat Fitness Test. All testing was done at the training center, except the ACFT, which was conducted at Rock Island.



According to Ferreira, the hardest events were the physical fitness assessment and the stress shoot, but she said she loves a challenge and throughout the competition she worked hard and stayed motivated.



“It was very challenging. I feel so tired. I feel like my ruck sack kept getting heavier, but I made it. Once you start, you can’t stop … I did it, and I feel good,” said Ferreira. “Every single part of my body is in pain, but it’s worth it.”



At the completion of the four-day ASC-level best warrior competition, Ferreira was invited to attend the ASC Army Birthday Ball as one of the command’s honored guests. During the ball, Ferreira was presented with a trophy for her formidable performance during the competition.



“The team at brigade operations and everyone across the brigade headquarters are very excited that Sergeant Ferreira represented the 405th AFSB so well at the competition. We are all very proud of her,” said Sgt. 1st Class LaSha Love, the brigade’s training and exercises noncommissioned officer in charge.



Assigned to the 405th AFSB just a few months ago, Ferreira is assisting Love as the alternate TREX NCO. And having previously worked as a motor pool sergeant with the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, New York, Ferreira’s duties at the 405th AFSB also include maintaining all brigade headquarters non-tactical vehicles, generators and Humvees.



The 405th AFSB is assigned to U.S. Army Sustainment Command and headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany. The brigade provides materiel enterprise support to U.S. forces throughout Europe and Africa – providing theater sustainment logistics; synchronizing acquisition, logistics and technology; and leveraging U.S. Army Materiel Command’s materiel enterprise to support joint forces. For more information on the 405th AFSB, visit the official website at www.afsbeurope.army.mil and the official Facebook site at www.facebook.com/405thAFSB.