Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well [Image 3 of 6]

    405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    Army Sgt. Margarita Ferreira from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade plots her points during a night-to-day navigation course at the Marseilles Training Center on Day 2 of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition. The maintenance noncommissioned officer at the 405th AFSB’s headquarters competed in the best warrior competition in Illinois June 11-14. (photo by Hayley Smith, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2024
    Date Posted: 06.15.2024 00:59
    Photo ID: 8478199
    VIRIN: 240615-A-SM279-4960
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 2.53 MB
    Location: KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    Hometown: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well
    405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well
    405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well
    405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well
    405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well
    405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    405th AFSB NCO&rsquo;s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    BestWarriorCompetition
    target_news_europe
    SupportTheWarrior
    BeAllYouCanBe
    OnTheLine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT