Army Sgt. Margarita Ferreira from the 405th Army Field Support Brigade plots her points during a night-to-day navigation course at the Marseilles Training Center on Day 2 of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition. The maintenance noncommissioned officer at the 405th AFSB’s headquarters competed in the best warrior competition in Illinois June 11-14. (photo by Hayley Smith, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.15.2024 00:59
|Photo ID:
|8478199
|VIRIN:
|240615-A-SM279-4960
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|2.53 MB
|Location:
|KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Hometown:
|ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, ILLINOIS, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well
