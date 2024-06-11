405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well

The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s maintenance noncommissioned officer, Sgt. Margarita Ferreira, fires the M4 carbine rifle on Day 1 of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition at the Marseilles Training Center, Illinois. Ferreira represented the brigade well at the ASC competition, June 11-14. (photo by Hayley Smith, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

