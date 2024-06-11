Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB NCO's formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well

    405th AFSB NCO’s formidable performance at ASC competition represents brigade well

    KAISERSLAUTERN, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    06.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th Army Field Support Brigade’s maintenance noncommissioned officer, Sgt. Margarita Ferreira, fires the M4 carbine rifle on Day 1 of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command Best Warrior Competition at the Marseilles Training Center, Illinois. Ferreira represented the brigade well at the ASC competition, June 11-14. (photo by Hayley Smith, U.S. Army Sustainment Command Public Affairs)

