World Famous for a Reason

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kimberly Auton, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, prepares for a sortie at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2024. The Triple Nickel is renowned for its high standards of training, operational readiness and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

