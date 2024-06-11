U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donovan Davis, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts a preflight inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2024. The Triple Nickel continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and remains a vital component to aerial combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 08:04
|Photo ID:
|8475084
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-VJ231-3093
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|595.95 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, World Famous for a Reason [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT