World Famous for a Reason

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Donovan Davis, 555th Fighter Generation Squadron dedicated crew chief, conducts a preflight inspection at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2024. The Triple Nickel continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and remains a vital component to aerial combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

