Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron prepare to taxi at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the most versatile and widely used multi-role fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 08:04
|Photo ID:
|8475077
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-VJ231-6556
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|987.42 KB
|Location:
|AVAINO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, World Famous for a Reason [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
