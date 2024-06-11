Three U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons assigned to the 555th Fighter Squadron prepare to taxi at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2024. The F-16 Fighting Falcon is one of the most versatile and widely used multi-role fighter aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 08:04 Photo ID: 8475077 VIRIN: 240612-F-VJ231-6556 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 987.42 KB Location: AVAINO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World Famous for a Reason [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.