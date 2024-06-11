U.S. Air Force Maj. Kimberly Auton, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, prepares for a sortie at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2024. The Triple Nickel carries a rich heritage of excellence and bravery, rooted in its storied history from World War II to the present day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 08:04 Photo ID: 8475075 VIRIN: 240612-F-VJ231-2397 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 910.08 KB Location: IT Web Views: 5 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World Famous for a Reason [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.