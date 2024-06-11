U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Kitching, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, completes a preflight inspection form at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2024. The Triple Nickel is renowned for its high standards of training, operational readiness and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 08:04 Photo ID: 8475063 VIRIN: 240612-F-VJ231-3965 Resolution: 5423x3608 Size: 987.97 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 6 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, World Famous for a Reason [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.