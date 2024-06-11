U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Kitching, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, completes a preflight inspection form at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2024. The Triple Nickel is renowned for its high standards of training, operational readiness and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|06.14.2024 08:04
|Photo ID:
|8475063
|VIRIN:
|240612-F-VJ231-3965
|Resolution:
|5423x3608
|Size:
|987.97 KB
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, World Famous for a Reason [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT