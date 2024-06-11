Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    World Famous for a Reason

    World Famous for a Reason

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Kitching, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, completes a preflight inspection form at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2024. The Triple Nickel is renowned for its high standards of training, operational readiness and combat effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 08:04
    Photo ID: 8475063
    VIRIN: 240612-F-VJ231-3965
    Resolution: 5423x3608
    Size: 987.97 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    F-16
    USAFE
    fighter pilot
    triple nickel
    555th FS

