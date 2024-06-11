Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    World Famous for a Reason [Image 3 of 6]

    World Famous for a Reason

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    12.06.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Kitching, 555th Fighter Squadron F-16 pilot, prepares for a sortie at Aviano Air Base, Italy, June 12, 2024. The Triple Nickel continues to uphold its legacy of excellence and remains a vital component to aerial combat capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Raya Feltner)

    Date Taken: 12.06.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 08:04
    Photo ID: 8475076
    VIRIN: 240612-F-VJ231-6039
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 847.84 KB
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, World Famous for a Reason [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Raya Feltner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    F-16
    USAFE
    fighter pilot
    triple nickel
    555th FS

