    MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024 [Image 12 of 20]

    MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, incoming commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific (left), shakes the hand of Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, outgoing commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 14, 2024. Liszewski served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Wolford, who previously served as the director for plans policy strategy, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea. Liszewski and Wolford are natives of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 06:41
    Photo ID: 8474908
    VIRIN: 240614-M-FB282-1153
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 11.64 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    This work, MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by Sgt Maximiliano Rosas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Marines
    Change of Command
    Marine Corps Installations Pacific
    Maj. Gen. Stephen LiszewskI
    Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford

