MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, incoming commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, gives remarks during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 14, 2024. Maj. Gen. Stephen E. Liszewski, the outgoing commanding general of MCIPAC, served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Wolford, who previously served as the director for plans policy strategy, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea. Liszewski and Wolford are natives of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Maximiliano Rosas)

