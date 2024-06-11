U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. David W. Maxwell, commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Command, gives his remarks during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 14, 2024. Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, the outgoing commanding general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Maj. Gen. Brian Wolford, who previously served as the director for plans policy strategy, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea. Liszewski and Wolford are natives of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Thomas Sheng.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 06:45 Photo ID: 8474898 VIRIN: 240614-M-DJ385-1066 Resolution: 7896x5267 Size: 20.55 MB Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by Cpl Thomas Sheng, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.