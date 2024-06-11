U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Installations Pacific render a salute during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 14, 2024. Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, the outgoing general of MCIPAC, served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, who previously served as the director for plans policy strategy, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea. Liszewski and Wolford are natives of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.14.2024 Date Posted: 06.14.2024 06:40 Photo ID: 8474912 VIRIN: 240614-M-QH573-1548 Resolution: 6296x4197 Size: 20.01 MB Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.