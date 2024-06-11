Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024 [Image 17 of 20]

    MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.14.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    U.S. Marines with the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band march during a change of command ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan, June 14, 2024. Maj. Gen. Stephen Liszewski, the outgoing general of Marine Corps Installations Pacific, served for two years as the commanding general and was relieved by Maj. Gen. Brian N. Wolford, who previously served as the director for plans policy strategy, United Nations Command, Combined Forces Command, United States Forces Korea. Liszewski and Wolford are natives of Maryland. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Brody Robertson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2024
    Date Posted: 06.14.2024 06:40
    Photo ID: 8474913
    VIRIN: 240614-M-QH573-1746
    Resolution: 6334x4223
    Size: 19.8 MB
    Location: MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCIPAC Commanding General Change of Command | 2024 [Image 20 of 20], by LCpl Brody Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony
    Japan
    Change of command
    MCIPAC
    INDO-Pacific
    Comanding general

