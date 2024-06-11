Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Truman Carrier Qualifications [Image 12 of 12]

    Truman Carrier Qualifications

    NORFOLK, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Blaine 

    USS Harry S Truman

    240611-N-TO573-1044 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June. 10, 2024) Seaman Morgan Benns, a native of San Antonio, Texas, and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Hunter Fickling, a native of Foley, Alabama, handle line during an underway evolution in the fo'c'sle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June. 11, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

    Date Taken: 06.11.2024
    Date Posted: 06.12.2024 22:09
    Photo ID: 8471308
    VIRIN: 240611-N-TO573-1044
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 7.06 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman Carrier Qualifications [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    USN
    Forged by the Sea

