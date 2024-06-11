240611-N-TO573-1044 ATLANTIC OCEAN (June. 10, 2024) Seaman Morgan Benns, a native of San Antonio, Texas, and Boatswain's Mate Seaman Hunter Fickling, a native of Foley, Alabama, handle line during an underway evolution in the fo'c'sle of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), June. 11, 2024. Truman is the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group and is currently underway conducting carrier qualifications in the Atlantic Ocean. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Charles Blaine)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.11.2024 Date Posted: 06.12.2024 22:09 Photo ID: 8471308 VIRIN: 240611-N-TO573-1044 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 7.06 MB Location: NORFOLK, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Truman Carrier Qualifications [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Charles Blaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.